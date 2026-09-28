SRCC launches Finance Accounts Assistant Test Series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Aimed at providing aspirants with a structured and exam-oriented platform for systematic preparation, SR College of Competitions (SRCC) launched its Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) Test Series, here today.

The test series has been designed to help candidates assess their preparation, strengthen conceptual understanding, improve time management and develop the accuracy and confidence required to perform effectively in the examination.

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Speaking on the occasion, the institute highlighted the importance of regular testing as an integral part of competitive-examination preparation.

The FAA Test Series will provide aspirants with an opportunity to practise the syllabus in a systematic manner, identify areas requiring improvement and analyse their performance through regular assessments.

The launch is part of SR College of Competitions’ continued efforts to provide comprehensive preparation support for various competitive examinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The institute has been offering classroom programmes, test series, mentorship and academic guidance for aspirants preparing for major competitive examinations.

Along with the FAA Test Series, the JKPSI Test Series is also available at SR College of Competitions.

The institute is also launching a new Answer Writing Batch for the Civil Services Mains Examination from October 1, focusing on developing effective answer-writing skills, structure, presentation and examination-oriented writing practice.