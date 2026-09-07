SRCC announces JKAS 2026 Prelims and JKPSI Test Series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6 : Designed to provide aspirants with systematic, exam-oriented and comprehensive preparation for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination, SR College of Competitions (SRCC) today announced its JKAS 2026 Prelims Test Series.

The series comprises 23 tests in total, including 17 sectional tests and 6 full-length tests, including CSAT, and has been designed in accordance with the latest JKAS examination pattern.

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The test series focuses on providing aspirants with exam-oriented questions, explanatory notes and discussions, performance analysis, time-management practice and expert guidance and strategy. Regular testing will enable candidates to assess their preparation, identify strengths and weaknesses and make timely improvements in their preparation.

The series is aimed at providing students with an examination-oriented environment that helps strengthen conceptual clarity, accuracy and confidence.

Alongside the JKAS initiative, SR College of Competitions has also introduced a dedicated JKPSI (J&K Police Sub-Inspector) Test Series for candidates preparing for the J&K Police Sub-Inspector examination.

The JKPSI series consists of 12 tests, including 8 sectional tests and 4 full-length tests, with a focus on exam-oriented practice, detailed explanations, performance analysis and real-exam experience.

The series is intended to help aspirants improve their speed and accuracy while gaining greater familiarity with the examination environment.