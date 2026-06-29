SR College organises free workshop for IAS/JKAS aspirants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: SR College of Competitions, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, organised a free workshop cum seminar for Civil Services aspirants, here today.

The seminar was conducted by Dr Akshay Parihar, IRS, and witnessed strong participation from candidates across Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Parihar focused comprehensively on all three stages of the exam and guided the aspirants on the minute nuances of the syllabus, various sources including online ones, note-making, and the importance of regular revisions.

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The workshop provided in-depth guidance on answer writing for the Mains examination, with special emphasis on structuring answers, improving presentation, and converting conceptual knowledge into marks.

Dr Parihar also addressed the critical transition phase from Prelims to Mains, sharing practical insights, common mistakes, and proven strategies required to perform effectively in the Mains examination.

Participants found the session highly interactive and enriching, as real examination-oriented approaches and clarity on Mains preparation were discussed in detail. The seminar aimed at bridging the gap between preparation and performance, helping candidates align their efforts with the exam's requirements.

On this occasion, SR College of Competitions also started its Mains Answer Writing Batch. The six-month Answer Writing Batch includes comprehensive Mains-level tests, designed strictly as per the syllabus and exam pattern. It includes timely evaluation, detailed model answers, constructive feedback, and daily paper discussion sessions. The program also offers one-to-one mentorship to help candidates identify weaknesses and improve answer writing in a systematic manner.

Additionally, SR College has also announced its JKAS 2026 Prelims Test Series starting from 5th July, aimed at strengthening Prelims preparation through a structured testing approach.