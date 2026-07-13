SR College of Competitions launches JKAS-2026 prelims test series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: SR College of Competitions, a 26-year-old premier institute launched its JKAS-2026 Prelims Test Series, in a function held here today.

The test series will commence from 12th July.

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Designed strictly as per the latest JKAS examination pattern, the test series aims to provide aspirants with a structured and exam-oriented preparation strategy.

The programme comprises 23 tests, including 17 sectional tests and 6 full-length tests (including CSAT), ensuring comprehensive coverage of the syllabus while helping students build conceptual clarity, improve accuracy and develop effective time management skills.

Every test is accompanied by detailed explanatory notes, discussions, performance analysis and expert guidance to help candidates identify their strengths and work on areas requiring improvement.

Through this initiative, the institute seeks to create an environment that closely replicates the actual examination and enables aspirants to assess their preparation with confidence.

SR College of Competitions has consistently guided thousands of aspirants towards success through quality teaching, experienced faculty and result-oriented mentoring.

The institute is also offering the FAA (Finance Accounts Assistant) Test Series for aspiring candidates.

In addition, the College provides free one-on-one mentorship to civil services aspirants, offering personalized guidance, preparation strategies and continuous support to help them achieve their goals.