SR College of Competitions launches JKAS 2026 Prelims Test Series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Aimed at providing aspirants with systematic, exam-oriented and comprehensive preparation for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination, SR College of Competitions, today launched its JKAS 2026 Prelims Test Series.

The test series comprises 23 tests, including 17 sectional tests and 6 full-length tests, including CSAT, covering important areas of the JKAS Prelims syllabus.

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The series has been designed in accordance with the latest JKAS examination pattern to help aspirants strengthen their conceptual understanding, accuracy and examination strategy.

The test series will provide students with exam-oriented questions, explanatory notes and discussions, performance analysis, time-management practice, and expert guidance and strategy.

Regular assessment will enable aspirants to identify their strengths and weaknesses and make necessary improvements in their preparation.

Alongside its JKAS initiative, SR College of Competitions has also introduced a dedicated JKPSI (J&K Police Sub-Inspector) Test Series for candidates preparing for the J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination.

The test series consists of 12 tests, including 8 sectional tests and 4 full-length tests, focusing on exam-oriented practice, detailed explanations, performance analysis and real-exam experience.

The JKPSI Test Series will commence from 6 September 2026, providing aspirants with a structured platform to assess their preparation, improve speed and accuracy, and build confidence for the recruitment examination.