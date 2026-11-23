Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: SR College of Competitions, Jammu, a premier institute for civil services preparation with 26 years of excellence and over 1,400+ selections today conducted its JKAS Prelims Edge Test Series 2026, designed to help aspirants strengthen their preparation, assess their performance and approach the upcoming examination with confidence.

The test series comprises 18 tests, conducted every Sunday, providing aspirants with a structured and disciplined approach to JKAS Prelims preparation.

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The initiative aims to help students develop exam-oriented practice, improve accuracy, identify areas of weakness and enhance their overall readiness for the examination.

With its experienced faculty, comprehensive guidance and student-focused approach, SR College of Competitions continues its commitment to providing quality preparation for IAS, JKAS, IPS, JKPS and other competitive examinations.

In addition to the test series, SR College of Competitions is organising an Essay Writing Competition for IAS/JKAS aspirants on the occasion of Constitution Day, encouraging students to celebrate the spirit of the Constitution through ideas, knowledge and expression.

The competition will be held on 26 November 2026 (Thursday) from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM, with a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Participants will be required to write an essay in English within a word limit of 1,000–1,200 words.

The essays will be evaluated on the basis of clarity, depth and originality, and attractive prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Through these initiatives, SR College of Competitions aims to provide aspirants with meaningful opportunities for academic development, competitive practice and intellectual expression.