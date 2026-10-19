SR College of Competitions announces JKAS-2026 Prelims Test Series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: SR College of Competitions today announced its JKAS-2026 Prelims Test Series, designed to help aspirants prepare effectively for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services examination in accordance with the latest JKAS exam pattern.

The test series comprises 23 tests, including 17 sectional tests and 6 full-length tests covering General Studies and CSAT.

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It aims to provide aspirants with a structured and exam-oriented approach to preparation through carefully designed questions, explanatory notes, performance analysis, time-management practice, and expert guidance.

To strengthen students' understanding and improve their examination performance, a discussion session is conducted every Sunday to review the previous test.

These sessions provide students with an opportunity to understand their mistakes, clarify doubts, analyse important questions, and learn effective strategies for tackling the examination.

SR College of Competitions continues to support civil services aspirants through structured preparation, regular practice, expert mentorship, and a student-focused learning environment.

Aspirants interested in joining the test series can contact the institute for further details and enrolment.

The institute also offers Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) and JKPSI Test Series to help candidates prepare systematically for these competitive examinations.