SR College conducts JKAS Prelims Test Series Paper Discussion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: SR College of Competitions conducted the JKAS Prelims Test Series Paper Discussion as part of its ongoing JKAS 2026 Prelims Test Series.

The discussion session witnessed enthusiastic participation from aspirants who interacted with the faculty to gain a deeper understanding of the questions and the concepts involved.

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During the session, faculty members explained each question in detail, discussed the reasoning behind the correct answers, highlighted common mistakes made by candidates, and shared effective strategies to improve accuracy and time management in the JKAS Preliminary Examination. Students also had the opportunity to clarify their doubts and receive personalized guidance to strengthen their preparation.

The JKAS 2026 Prelims Test Series at SR College is continuing successfully with regular tests followed by comprehensive discussion sessions, enabling aspirants to assess their preparation, identify weak areas, and improve their performance through continuous evaluation and expert mentorship.

With its structured test series, experienced faculty, and one-on-one guidance, SR College of Competitions has been providing quality preparation and helping Civil Services aspirants achieve success in the upcoming JKAS Examination.