SR College concludes JKAS 2025 Mains test series

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: SR College of Competitions, a premier academy for civil services coaching today concluded its three-month-long JKAS 2025 Mains test series.

The initiative received an enthusiastic response from aspirants.

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Designed to ensure holistic preparation, the Mains test series comprised several comprehensive tests for General Studies and Optionals, aimed at enhancing answer writing skills, conceptual clarity, exam temperament and time management.

Key features included timely evaluation, constructive feedback, model answers and weekly paper discussion sessions by experts to address doubts and enhance understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Praful Sharma, Coordinator, SR College of Competitions said, "Our goal is to give aspirants real-exam practice with expert guidance at every step."

What sets this program apart is its provision of one-to-one mentorship, offering personalized guidance and consistent support throughout the preparation journey.

SR College, known for its quality coaching for JKAS , IAS and other competitive exams, recently concluded another Mains test series with 16 tests, including sectional and full-length tests, further solidifying its role as a trusted name in the competitive exam landscape.

Patterned on JKPSC lines, the JKAS 2025 Mains Test Series proved to be a game-changer for serious aspirants aiming for success in this prestigious examination.

This full-length test series for General Studies and Optionals helped aspirants assess their level of preparation and improve their scores in the Mains exam.