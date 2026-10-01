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Squash selection trials on Oct 3

Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The J&K Squash Rackets Association will conduct selection trials at Squash Complex, Gindun Sports Centre, Srinagar, on October 3 from 11 am onwards to select players for the 82nd National Squash Championship. The national...

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Daily Excelsior
04:09 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The J&K Squash Rackets Association will conduct selection trials at Squash Complex, Gindun Sports Centre, Srinagar, on October 3 from 11 am onwards to select players for the 82nd National Squash Championship.

The national championship is scheduled to be held at Otters Club, Mumbai, from November 16 to 19, 2026. All interested players have been asked to report at the venue for the selection trials.

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