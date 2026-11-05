Springdales School holds programme

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: Springdales School, Krishna Nagar, organised an Art and Science Exhibition along with a Parent-Teacher Conference, showcasing students’ creativity and scientific skills from pre-primary to higher secondary classes.

Aneeta Koul, Principal and Cluster Head, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Canal Road, was the chief guest, while Aditi Sawheney was the guest of honour. Chairman V K Malhotra and Director Gorav Malhotra also attended the event.

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Students displayed working models on the solar system, volcanoes, water purification, human heart, neuron cells and blood circulation, besides experiments on acids, bases and salts. The art section featured Diwali decorations, diyas, painted pots, mandalas and best-out-of-waste creations. Class IX students Yuvraj and Fagun delivered a presentation on cyber safety and awareness about online threats.

Chairman V K Malhotra and Director Gorav Malhotra appreciated the students’ efforts. Principal Rashmi Malhotra proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the guests, parents, students and teachers.