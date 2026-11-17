Srinagar, Nov 17: Police on Tuesday foiled a protest by the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) against the alleged attempts by the BJP to disturb communal harmony in the Union territory.

The protesters demanded action against BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, for her claim that announcements were made from a mosque in Kishtwar ahead of the killing of two SPOs.

Scores of Congress workers assembled at the party headquarters on M A Road here and tried to take out a protest march.

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They shouted slogans against the BJP, and in favour of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and JKPCC president Tariq Karra.

The protesters tried to take out the march on the main road, but police stopped them and did not allow them to proceed further.

Speaking to reporters, Congress' district president, Srinagar, Adil Mir, said the party wanted to protest the BJP's "attempts to disturb the communal harmony" in the region, but police did not allow them to move out.

"We demand that an FIR be registered against Parihar. We also demand a public apology from her," Mir said.

He also said the party workers wanted to express their solidarity with Karra over the opposition by the BJP to his remarks that there were claims that the SPOs may have been shot by security personnel who mistook them for militants.

Mir alleged that the BJP was trying to stoke communal tensions to hide its failures, including over the handling of security and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)