SPO’s body recovered with weapon

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR/RAJOURI, Oct 16: Dead body of the SPO Bashir Ahmed Dar, who went missing yesterday after returning from duty, was recovered today.

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Bashir Ahmed Dar, 55, son of Mohd Mustafa Dar, resident of Paddil Trigam, Kishtwar was posted at Police Picket Paddil Trigam and was reportedly missing along with his service weapon (SLR) yesterday after which Police and security forces launched a search operation for him.

This morning his body along with his service weapon was recovered from near the Police Picket Paddil Trigam after which FSL team and Police officers reached the spot.

The FSL team thoroughly investigated the crime scene and collected samples after which the body was taken to District Hospital Kishtwar for postmortem which was conducted by a board of doctors till late in the evening after which the body was handed over to family members for last rites. Click here to watch video

Police was not ruling out anything while three persons were rounded up for questioning.

However, family members of the deceased cop were demanding fair investigation to ascertain the reasons behind his death. They said that the guilty should be given exemplary punishment.

Meanwhile, security forces achieved a significant breakthrough during an anti-terror operation this evening in the upper reaches of Rajouri after recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was subsequently destroyed through a controlled explosion.

According to officials, joint teams of Indian Army and J&K Police during routine patrolling in Kandi area of Rajouri district recovered an IED, which was treated as a potential security threat.

Following necessary precautions, the explosive was destroyed.