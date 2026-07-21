Sports quota recruitment in J&K has lost public credibility: BJP

‘Independent Probe is imperative’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a time-bound independent and in-depth investigation into the working of the Sports Council and entire recruitment process under S.O. 12 of 2022.

Advertisement

In a joint statement issued here, today BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi and former MLC and spokesperson, G L Raina said that the Jammu & Kashmir Government’s selection list dated 10 June 2026 for appointment of outstanding sportspersons under S.O. 12 of 2022 has triggered unprecedented outrage across the sporting fraternity. The widespread protests by eminent athletes, sports associations and civil society are not the result of disappointment alone but reflect a serious crisis of confidence in the fairness, transparency and integrity of the recruitment process.

They also demanded examination of all amendments to the rules and the methodology adopted for awarding points, investigation into every allegation of actual or perceived conflict of interest involving officials connected with the recruitment process identification and fixing of responsibility wherever abuse of authority, procedural irregularity or manipulation is established.

They BJP leaders stressed on a transparent and merit-based sports recruitment policy that protects the interests of athletes across all recognised disciplines to ensure that public employment remains beyond suspicion.

They said the Government owes answers to every athlete who has devoted years of hard work in the service of sport. Administrative denials are no substitute for an independent inquiry. The only way to restore confidence is through complete transparency, impartial investigation and accountability. Nothing less will satisfy the legitimate expectations of the sporting community of Jammu & Kashmir, they added.

While criticising the selection process they said

the most disturbing feature of the selection is that four of the five gazetted posts have gone to athletes from a Category-B non-Olympic discipline, while several accomplished athletes from internationally recognised Olympic disciplines have either been denied gazetted appointments or pushed to lower categories. Such an outcome is extraordinary and deserves the closest public scrutiny.