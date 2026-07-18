Sports Quota Jobs: Yuva Rajput Sabha Warns Indefinite Strike From July 20 If Justice Not Delivered

JAMMU, Jul 18: Slamming the political leadership for maintaining silence over alleged discrimination with outstanding sportspersons in the recently released sports quota jobs list, the members of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Saturday warned of an indefinite strike from July 20 if justice is not delivered in the next 24 hours.

"If the government fails to take a positive decision within the next 24 hours regarding the future and legitimate demands of deserving sportspersons, the YRS will launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 20 (Monday), at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh, Tawi Bridge," Mandeep Singh, president YRS flanked by the Founder Members namely Rajinder Singh, Rajesh Singh and Ranjeet Singh, core committee members, and other office bearers and volunteers of the Sabha, here said addressing a press conference.

The Sabha appealed to the government to act responsibly and ensure justice for the athletes.

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It further stated that if the administration continues to ignore the issue and any law-and-order situation arises due to public resentment, the responsibility would rest entirely with the government.

The YRS demanded justice for outstanding sportspersons and urged the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to provide employment strictly on the basis of merit and sporting achievements.

Others include former YRS President Vikram Singh Vicky, Rajan Singh (Happy), Bar Association Vice President Adv. Baldev Singh, and distinguished sportspersons World Champion Surya Bhanu Singh, Arjuna Awardee Para Athlete Rakesh Kumar also joined the press conference.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha expressed concern over what it described as discrimination against deserving sportspersons and demanded that athletes be granted government jobs according to their achievements, merit, and the policies meant for outstanding sportspersons, without bias or discrimination.

The participating athletes shared their grievances and alleged that the Sports Department had failed to treat deserving players fairly.

They stated that despite bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir and the nation, many accomplished athletes continue to be deprived of employment opportunities commensurate with their achievements.

The Sabha also questioned the silence of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister, alleging that the continued inaction of the Sports Department, especially competent authorities, has been ignoring the genuine and legitimate demands of the sporting community.

Speaking on the occasion, the YRS leadership further said that if the government continues to neglect the future of Jammu's talented athletes, the people will be compelled to question the purpose of electing their representatives.

The Sabha also raised questions over the silence of the BJP MLAs from Jammu, urging them to strongly represent the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

Highlighting the achievements of internationally acclaimed athletes such as World Champion Surya Bhanu Singh, Arjuna Awardee Rakesh Kumar, and Paralympic medalist and international archer Sheetal Devi, the Sabha asserted that these sportspersons have brought immense pride to Jammu and Kashmir and deserve recognition, respect, and timely government support.

Notably, International wushu athlete Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh on Friday broke down during a protest and said goodbye to the game.

Previously, in the wake of protests by outstanding athletes not selected in the sports quota jobs list, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council on July 7 justified the recruitment rules, claiming that the appointments were governed by statutory rules.

In a clarification issued by the J&K Sports Council, it stated that the appointment of outstanding sportspersons in the union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is governed entirely by statutory Rules and Government Orders framed from time to time by the Government after detailed examination, inter-departmental consultation, legal scrutiny and approval of the competent authority.

Notably, the final list of athletes selected under the sports quota policy vide Notification No. 02-JK (YSS) of 2026, released on June 10, triggered protests across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports had received a whopping more than 200 objections from around 95 applicants and non-applicants after the publication of the provisional selection list in February this year. (Agencies)