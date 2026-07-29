Sports Quota Jobs: Shiv Sena Seeks Comprehensive J&K Sports Policy Reforms

Jammu, Jul 29: Extending support to the athletes protesting over the Sports Quota recruitment issue, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration to immediately intervene, address the genuine demands of the athletes, and undertake comprehensive reforms in the union Territory's sports policy.

Led by State President Manish Sahni, a delegation of senior Shiv Sena leaders visited the protest site being held under the banner "War Against Sports Mafia" and expressed complete solidarity with the agitating athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahni said it was deeply unfortunate that athletes who had brought laurels to the nation by winning medals and raising the Indian tricolour were now forced to protest on the streets for justice and employment.

Advertisement

He said the lack of transparency in the Sports Quota recruitment process, the neglect of genuine medal winners, and the shortcomings of the existing sports policy must be addressed without delay through a respectful dialogue with the athletes.

Sahni demanded a comprehensive review of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Policy and urged the government to align it with the transparent and athlete-centric policies followed by states such as Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana.

He also called for clearly defined categories for medal winners of the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, National Games, and other recognised national championships to ensure fair and equitable opportunities based on sporting achievements.

He further demanded the restoration of direct recruitment of outstanding sportspersons into the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other government departments, as was the practice earlier.

Sahni also sought the reconstitution of the Sports Council's selection and policy-making committees to ensure transparency, accountability, and merit-based decision-making.

Warning the government against continued neglect of the athletes' grievances, Sahni said that if justice was further delayed, Shiv Sena (UBT) would be compelled to intensify and expand its support for the athletes' movement.