Sports Quota Jobs: J&K Yuva Rajput Sabha Warns Of Intensified Agitation If Demands Not Met

Jammu, July 23: Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) on Thursday met Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma and submitted a memorandum regarding the recruitment of outstanding sportspersons.

The YRS also warned of intensifying its agitation if its demands, including the revival of the Sports Policy 2022, justice for neglected outstanding athletes, revocation of the recruitment list, and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the list, are not met soon.

The YRS team, led by its President Mandeep Singh, raised the long-pending and genuine demands of Jammu's sportspersons before Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar.

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The delegation also included former President Vikram Singh Vicky, Rajan Singh Happy, Vice President of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Advocate Baldev Singh, along with a large number of outstanding sportspersons.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted the issues and hardships being faced by the sportspersons.

The Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that the matter would be taken up with the higher authorities, particularly Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, for an appropriate resolution.

Following the meeting, YRS members told the media that if no concrete action is taken within the stipulated time, the Sabha would be compelled to launch a strong democratic agitation against the NC-led government, the Sports Minister, and the Sports Governing Body for allegedly ignoring the aspirations of Jammu's sportspersons.

The YRS delegation, along with the sportspersons, also met Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, during which Mandeep Singh comprehensively explained the concerns, challenges, and alleged discrimination being faced by Jammu's sportspersons.

J&K BJP spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal was also present at the meeting.

LoP Sunil Sharma assured the delegation that the BJP has always stood for justice and said that if any discrimination is being meted out to the people and sportspersons of Jammu, the party would raise the matter at the appropriate forums.

He further assured the delegation that if the NC government fails to address the genuine demands, the BJP will stand firmly with the Jammu and Kashmir Yuva Rajput Sabha, the Bar Association, the sportspersons, and the people of Jammu in their fight for justice.

The Sabha also appealed to the people of Jammu to remain united and extend their support to the movement, emphasizing that collective strength is essential to ensure justice for the sportspersons and safeguard the interests of Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Yuva Rajput Sabha on July 20 launched a hunger strike in support of outstanding athletes demanding justice in the recently released recruitment list.

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council on July 7 justified the recruitment process, stating that the appointments were governed by statutory rules.

In a clarification, the J&K Sports Council said that the appointment of outstanding sportspersons in the union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is governed entirely by statutory rules and government orders framed from time to time after detailed examination, inter-departmental consultation, legal scrutiny, and approval by the competent authority.

Notably, the final list of athletes selected under the sports quota policy, issued vide Notification No. 02-JK (YSS) of 2026 and released on June 10, triggered protests across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports had received more than 200 objections from around 95 applicants and non-applicants after the publication of the provisional selection list in February this year.