Sports Opening New Avenues For Jammu And Kashmir Youth: CS Atal Dulloo

BARAMULLA, Sept 15: The growing participation of youth in sports reflects a positive change in Jammu and Kashmir, with youngsters increasingly using sporting platforms to pursue their dreams, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said on Tuesday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the CPL at General Bipin Rawat Stadium in Baramulla, Dulloo said sports are emerging as a launchpad for youth to realise their dreams, while playgrounds serve as classrooms of life where youngsters learn valuable lessons and get opportunities to showcase their talent and prove their mettle.

He lauded the Indian Army’s Dagger Division for organising the league and providing young sportspersons with a platform to pursue their ambitions through cricket.

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Dulloo said around 1,600 players from more than 10 districts participated in the tournament. He also appreciated the parents for supporting their children and encouraging them to utilise such platforms to pursue their sporting aspirations.

The Chief Secretary said the government would further upgrade the infrastructure at General Bipin Rawat Stadium to provide players with better facilities and enhance the experience of spectators, particularly during day-and-night sporting events.

He added that sporting initiatives of this nature help youngsters develop discipline, confidence, teamwork and other qualities that remain valuable beyond the playing field. (KNO)