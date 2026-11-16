Sports Minister inaugurates U-17 Girls’ Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, and ARI Trainings, Mir Saifullah, today declared open the 70th National School Games U-17 Girls Cricket Championship at the floodlit University of Jammu grounds, marking the beginning of a six-day national-level sporting event.

The championship, being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), will continue till November 20. A total of 29 teams representing States, Union Territories and recognised school sports organisations are participating in the event. Matches are being played at seven venues, including University of Jammu and Tawa grounds, with several fixtures scheduled under floodlights.

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Addressing the gathering, Mir Saifullah lauded the organisers for staging the sporting event and said such competitions provide a valuable platform to young girls to showcase their talent, build confidence and pursue sporting excellence. He urged the players to uphold the spirit, dignity and discipline of the game.

"For me, all participants are champions, and champions are geniuses," he remarked, expressing hope that all teams had prepared well for the championship. He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Department and thanked Director General, YSS, Anuradha Gupta, for involving him in the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, Anuradha Gupta, in her welcome address, highlighted the Department's achievements and said Jammu and Kashmir had successfully hosted two national-level events this season, emerging champions in both. She expressed confidence that the J&K U-17 girls' team would perform well. Before the ceremonial toss, the Minister was introduced to the participating teams and also faced a few deliveries to formally inaugurate the tournament.

Among those present were Joint Director YSS Jammu Inderjeet Singh Parihar, Joint Director YSS Kashmir Mohd Rashid Kohli, Additional Secretary and Deputy Director YSS Central Tina Mahajan, Deputy Director YSS Planning Megha Boagia, besides senior officials, coaches and team managers.

Meanwhile, 12 matches were played across six venues, while the J&K-Uttarakhand encounter was underway at the University of Jammu under floodlights at the time of reporting.

At JP World School, Haryana defeated Chandigarh by 40 runs. Haryana scored 157 for three, with Deepanshi smashing an unbeaten 100 off 45 balls. Chandigarh managed 117 runs in reply. Deepanshi was adjudged Player of the Match. In the other match, Andhra Pradesh defeated Odisha by 22 runs.

At Kirpalpur Ground, Gujarat registered a 104-run victory over NVS, with Krisha Makwana scoring an unbeaten 133 off 73 balls. DAV defeated West Bengal by two wickets in the second match at the venue.

At Mandal Ground, Puducherry defeated Chhattisgarh by five wickets, while Delhi beat Madhya Pradesh by three wickets at Tawa-1 after restricting the latter to 57 runs. At K2 Ground, Kerala thrashed CISCE by 122 runs, while Maharashtra registered a 130-run victory over Karnataka.

Deepanshi's century and Krisha Makwana's unbeaten 133 were the standout batting performances of the day as the championship got underway with exciting contests across venues.