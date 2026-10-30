Sports key to youth engagement, drug-free J&K: DGP

‘Youth our asset, future’

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat today said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue to engage young people in sporting activities to promote peace, harmony, fitness and a drug-free society.

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Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 'Pedal Through Paradise' cycling race in Srinagar, which drew thousands of participants, Prabhat said sports instil discipline, build physical and mental resilience and help young people fulfil their aspirations.

"Youth are our asset and our future, and because of you, progress will happen here 100 times more than what has already happened," he said, adding that police would continue to engage with young people through various programmes to address social evils, including drug addiction and gambling.

Prabhat expressed concern over smartphone addiction and sedentary lifestyles, saying excessive screen time was harmful to health and society. He said sports could help young people overcome mobile phone addiction and adopt healthier habits.

"If we all maintain a healthy lifestyle and participate in sports activities, it is obvious that our country's economic progress will increase," he said.

Paying tribute to 1,621 police martyrs, the DGP said their sacrifices had made it possible to organise such programmes in Jammu and Kashmir. He said increasing youth participation in productive activities was bringing positivity to society.

Prabhat said Jammu and Kashmir Police was organising sporting events at the district and Union Territory levels to encourage young people to participate in physical activities. He said 28 indoor and open-air gyms had been established across the Union Territory.

Referring to recent sporting events, he said the Kashmir Marathon had been organised before the cycling race, while 'Jashn-e-Dal' had attracted around 6,000 participants, the highest participation recorded in the police's sporting activities so far. He said 'Jashn-e-Dal' featured women and young people competing in 46 categories.

The DGP said the police calendar included the Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament in Srinagar, a Run for Unity in Jammu, and hockey and cricket tournaments to be organised in memory of martyrs.

He congratulated the winners and thanked all participants, saying the event's success would not have been possible without their strong participation. He also thanked the ADG Armed Police, the organising committee, partner agencies and media representatives for their contributions.