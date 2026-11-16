Jammu, Nov 16: J&K minister Sakina Itoo on Monday termed BJP MLA Shagun Parihar's claim that announcements were made from a mosque ahead of the killing of two SPOs in Kishtwar district deeply unfortunate, irresponsible and uncalled for, and urged her to withdraw the remarks and apologise to the people of the UT.

In a post on X, the National Conference MLA from HD Pura said brotherhood, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between communities have always been J&K's greatest strength.

"The statement attributed to BJP MLA Shagun Parihar, linking mosques to the killings, is deeply unfortunate, irresponsible and wholly uncalled for. Such baseless communal insinuations have no place in a society built on centuries of shared heritage and brotherhood," Itoo said.

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Public representatives must exercise restraint and responsibility while making statements, particularly on issues that could disturb communal harmony, the minister for social welfare and health & medical education said.

Special police officers (SPOs) Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), both residents of Kishtwar district, were found dead in the Dachhan forest area last Thursday, a day after they went missing en route to a security post at Basnand in the adjoining Marwah tehsil.

In a video showing Kishtwar MLA Parihar speaking on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for the two slain SPOs, she purportedly claimed that announcements were made from a mosque ahead of the killings and questioned the delay in action against those involved.

"Why have those involved not been apprehended yet? Announcements were made from a mosque. Someone must be passing on information and leaking intelligence from here. Our people are being selectively targeted and killed," the MLA alleged.

Itoo urged Parihar to withdraw her remarks and apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Muslim community.

"Public representatives must build bridges, not deepen divisions. Our unity is our strength, our brotherhood is our legacy, and peace is our collective responsibility," Itoo said.

On Sunday, J&K Congress president Tariq Karra criticised the BJP MLA's remarks, calling them "highly condemnable", and accused the party of trying to communalise the incident. (PTI)