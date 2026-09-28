Jammu, Sep 28: A special police officer (SPO) was dismissed from service for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a truck driver in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

A departmental inquiry was also ordered against three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to report the misconduct of the SPO to their senior officers, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma, ordered the action on the recommendation of the district police headquarters after a video surfaced on social media.

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The clip purportedly showed SPO Ameer-ud-Din demanding and accepting Rs 100 from a truck driver during checking at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, in the presence of three senior colleagues on Sunday.

The police said the act of the SPO constituted a grave violation of discipline and tarnished the image of the department.

Accordingly, the SSP disengaged the SPO from service with immediate effect, treating his post as vacant. He was also directed to deposit his uniform, arms and ammunition, if issued, with the concerned police authorities forthwith, officials said.

The SSP also directed a departmental inquiry against ASI Gian Chand, Head Constable Dhruv Singh and Selection Grade Constable Shamsher Singh for "dereliction of duty", officials said.

The inquiry has been entrusted to the Superintendent of Police (Operations), Border and Kandi, Kathua, who has been directed to conduct proceedings under the Rules of the J&K Police Manual and submit findings along with specific recommendations to the authorities at the earliest.