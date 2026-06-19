JAMMU, June 19: Police in Kathua district have disengaged an SPO from service after he was allegedly found involved in corrupt practices and remained unauthorizedly absent from duty.

An order issued by SSP Kathua stated that the action against SPO Rishi Sharma was taken on the basis of information received from the District Special Branch.

The disengaged SPO has been directed to deposit all uniform items and arms/ammunition issued to him, while his post has been declared vacant.