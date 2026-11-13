Spl DG CRPF, delegation call on LG
Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Sandeep Khirwar, Special Director General, CRPF J&K Zone called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory. A delegation of J&K Khadi Gramodyog Federation, led by Peerzada...
Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Sandeep Khirwar, Special Director General, CRPF J&K Zone called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.
A delegation of J&K Khadi Gramodyog Federation, led by Peerzada Manzoor Ahmad Shah also called on Lieutenant Governor.
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