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Home / State / Spl DG CRPF, delegation call on LG

Spl DG CRPF, delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Sandeep Khirwar, Special Director General, CRPF J&K Zone called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory. A delegation of J&K Khadi Gramodyog Federation, led by Peerzada...

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Daily Excelsior
04:46 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Sandeep Khirwar, Special Director General, CRPF J&K Zone during meeting with Lieutenant Governor on Thursday.

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Sandeep Khirwar, Special Director General, CRPF J&K Zone called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory.

A delegation of J&K Khadi Gramodyog Federation, led by Peerzada Manzoor Ahmad Shah also called on Lieutenant Governor.

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