Spiti Seabuckthorn, Kinnauri apple and 6 other products of Himachal Pradesh get GI tag

SHIMLA, July 1: Eight traditional products of social, economic, cultural and agricultural significance of Himachal Pradesh have received the Geographical Indications (GIs) tag, officials said on Wednesday.

The newly registered products under GI include Seabuckthorn (Chharma) of Spiti, Salooni Safed Makka, Chamba Metal Art, Sirmauri Loiya, Kinnauri Topi, Sepuvadi of Mandi, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri jewellery.

With the new registrations, Himachal Pradesh has secured GI tags for 17 traditional products through the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).

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These products represent the rich heritage, traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and agricultural excellence of different regions and reflect the unique identity of the State.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the people of the state on the landmark achievement of GI registration of these traditional products, a statement issued here said.

He said that this achievement is a testimony to the sustained efforts of the state government during the last three and a half years to preserve, protect and promote Himachal Pradesh's traditional heritage.

​"This recognition will help to preserve our invaluable cultural heritage while opening new avenues for economic growth, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is actively pursuing GI registration for four additional indigenous products – Bhot Jau (Barley from the Pangi region of Chamba), Chamba Chukh, Plectranthus honey (from the Bharmour region of Chamba) and Sirmaur Ginger. He directed the concerned authorities to vigorously take up this matter for GI registration.

He said that the recognition will strengthen the livelihoods of indigenous communities, artisans, weavers, farmers and traditional producers by creating greater opportunities for value addition, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable economic development.

Secretary, Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Sushil Kumar Singla, said that GI registration serves as an effective instrument for protecting these products from unauthorised imitation and misuse while significantly enhancing their branding, marketability and export potential. Earlier, nine products of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu Shawl, Kangra tea, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali Kalazeera, Himachali Chulli oil, Chamba chappal, Lahauli Knitted socks and gloves, have received the GI tag. (PTI)