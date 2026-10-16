Spine Health begins with everyday habits

Dr Akhil K. Gupta

The spine is the backbone of our body, both literally and functionally. It provides structural support, enables movement, maintains balance and protects the spinal cord, which carries vital signals between the brain and the rest of the body. Yet, spinal health is often neglected until pain, stiffness or restricted movement begins to interfere with daily life.

In today's fast-paced world, prolonged sitting, excessive mobile phone use, poor posture, physical inactivity, unhealthy eating habits and inadequate exposure to sunlight have become common. These lifestyle factors can contribute to musculoskeletal discomfort and poor bone health. The good news is that many aspects of spinal health can be supported through simple, consistent daily habits.

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Correct posture: small changes, lasting benefits

Poor posture during prolonged sitting, standing or mobile phone use may increase discomfort in the neck, shoulders and lower back. People who work at desks, drive for long hours or spend considerable time looking down at their phones should pay particular attention to their posture.

World spine day

While sitting, keep your back comfortably supported, your feet flat on the floor and your screen near eye level. Avoid holding your neck bent forward for long periods. When standing, distribute your weight evenly on both feet. Change position regularly rather than trying to maintain one rigid posture throughout the day.

There is no single perfect posture that must be maintained continuously. The best posture is often your next posture. Short movement breaks, gentle stretches and avoiding prolonged immobility can help reduce stiffness. When lifting heavy objects, keep the load close to your body, bend at the hips and knees, and avoid twisting while carrying it.

Exercise: the foundation of a healthy spine

Regular physical activity helps maintain muscle strength, flexibility, balance and general bone health. Strong back, abdominal and hip muscles support the spine and help us perform everyday activities more comfortably.

Walking, swimming, cycling, gentle stretching and appropriate core-strengthening exercises can form part of a healthy routine. Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days, in line with World Health Organization guidance.

Start gradually and choose activities suited to your age, fitness and medical condition. If you have persistent back pain, weakness, or a known spinal condition, seek professional advice before beginning strenuous exercise. For most uncomplicated episodes of back pain, gentle activity is generally preferable to prolonged bed rest unless a clinician advises otherwise.

Balanced nutrition: building stronger bones

Healthy bones require adequate nutrition throughout life. Calcium and vitamin D are especially important, while protein and other essential nutrients support muscles and the tissues surrounding the spine.

Milk, curd, paneer, ragi, sesame seeds, pulses and suitable green vegetables can contribute to calcium intake. Eggs, fish, dairy products, legumes, nuts and other protein-rich foods help meet nutritional needs. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and adequate protein supports overall musculoskeletal health.

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium. Low vitamin D can adversely affect bone health and, in severe cases, contribute to bone weakness. Supplements may be needed for people with confirmed deficiency or increased risk, but they should be used in appropriate doses on medical advice. A balanced diet is important during childhood and adolescence, when bones are developing, and later in life, when maintaining bone strength becomes increasingly important.

Sunlight and vitamin D: protect your bone health

Sunlight enables the skin to produce vitamin D, which plays an important role in calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. Vitamin D production varies with season, time of day, skin pigmentation, clothing, age and geographical location. Therefore, no single duration of sun exposure is suitable for everyone.

Regular outdoor activity can be beneficial, but avoid sunburn and excessive ultraviolet exposure. People at risk of deficiency may need medical assessment and supplementation rather than relying on sunlight alone. Adequate vitamin D and calcium are particularly important for people at risk of osteoporosis, including older adults and postmenopausal women.

Healthy habits for every age

Spinal health education should begin early. Children should be encouraged to participate in outdoor games, remain physically active, use appropriately sized study furniture and limit excessive recreational screen time.

Working adults should take breaks from prolonged sitting, remain active and maintain a healthy body weight. Older adults can benefit from suitable strength, balance and mobility exercises to preserve independence and reduce the risk of falls.

Avoid smoking, which is associated with poorer bone health and can adversely affect healing after spinal injury or surgery. Maintaining a healthy weight, getting adequate sleep and staying physically active are also important components of musculoskeletal well-being.

Prevent falls: take extra care on trees, heights and mountain roads

Falls from trees, roofs, ladders, cliffs and other heights can cause severe spinal fractures, head injuries, paralysis or even death. Many such injuries are preventable. Avoid climbing trees or roofs unnecessarily, particularly to cut branches, collect fruit or retrieve objects. Do not climb when alone, when the surface is wet, or when you are tired, dizzy or affected by alcohol or medicines that cause drowsiness. Use trained help and suitable safety equipment for work at height; never rely on a makeshift ladder or an unstable support.

Be especially attentive in mountainous areas, where steep slopes, loose stones, wet grass, snow, ice, narrow paths and sudden weather changes increase the risk of slipping or falling. Wear sturdy footwear with good grip, stay on marked trails, keep a safe distance from edges and follow local advice. Avoid walking close to cliff edges for photographs, running on uneven slopes or stepping onto loose ground. Do not look at your phone while walking near steep drops, and do not attempt a route beyond your fitness, experience or equipment.

When travelling on mountain roads, use seat belts, avoid distractions, respect speed limits and never stand or sit on vehicle edges or unprotected roadside barriers. At viewpoints, keep children close and behind safety barriers. During trekking, travel with companions, carry water and a charged phone, check weather conditions, and turn back if visibility deteriorates or the route becomes unsafe. In snow, rain or fog, extra caution is essential.

If a fall or suspected spinal injury occurs, do not unnecessarily move the injured person or twist their neck or back. Call emergency services, keep the person as still and comfortable as possible, and follow the dispatcher's instructions. Move them only if there is immediate danger, such as fire or falling rocks, and do so with as much support to the head, neck and trunk as possible. Seek urgent medical care, especially if there is severe back or neck pain, weakness, numbness, difficulty walking or loss of bladder or bowel control.

Warning signs that should not be ignored

Not every episode of back or neck pain requires an X-ray or MRI. Investigations should be guided by a clinical assessment. However, urgent medical evaluation is necessary if back pain is accompanied by new weakness in the legs, difficulty walking, loss of bladder or bowel control, or numbness around the groin or saddle area. These symptoms can indicate serious spinal or nerve compression.

Persistent or worsening pain, fever, unexplained weight loss, a history of cancer, or pain following significant trauma also warrants prompt medical attention.

A collective responsibility

Spinal disorders can affect people of every age and profession, but awareness and healthy lifestyle choices can make a meaningful difference. Schools, workplaces, healthcare institutions and communities should promote physical activity, posture awareness, balanced nutrition and early recognition of warning symptoms.

Spine health is not achieved through medicines alone. It is supported by the choices we make every day: how we sit, how much we move, what we eat and how we care for our bones.

A healthy spine supports an active life.

Let us make movement a habit, nutrition a priority, posture a conscious choice and bone health a lifelong commitment.

(The author is MS Orthopaedics | Consultant Orthopaedic, Bone and Joint Hospital, GMC Jammu)