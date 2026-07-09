Spillway Gates Of Salal Dam Opened Following Surge In Water Inflow

Reasi, Jul 9: Multiple spillway gates of the Salal Dam in Reasi district were opened on Thursday following a sharp increase in water inflow caused by heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

Officials said the gates were opened to regulate the rising water level in the reservoir and ensure the safe management of excess inflows into the Chenab River.

The increased inflow is attributed to widespread rainfall in the dam's catchment areas over the past few days, which has significantly raised the reservoir level.

Advertisement

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised people living along the banks of the Chenab River to remain alert and avoid venturing close to the river as water discharge is expected to increase.

The opening of the spillway gates forms part of the standard reservoir management protocol to maintain the structural safety of the dam during periods of high inflow. (KNT)