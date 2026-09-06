'Spider-Noir' gets cancelled

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6: "Spider-Noir" has been cancelled at Prime Video after the first season.

The series was created by Oren Uziel, who also served as a showrunner alongside co-showrunner Steve Lightfoot.

The makers have decided not to proceed with another season, which was earlier ordered under a multi-title deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television based on IP from Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

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The series, which was based on the the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man Noir, featured Nicolas Cage as a 1930s private investigator Ben Reilly and comprised eight episodes.

Actor Lamorne Morris featured as Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li essayed the role of Cat Hardy, and Karen Rodriguez starred as Janet, among others.

It was produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Amazon MGM Studios and Lord Miller Productions. (PTI)