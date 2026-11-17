LOS ANGELES, Nov 17: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is heading back to theatres on December 4, with an extended cut featuring previously unseen footage, deleted scenes and additional surprises for fans.

The announcement was made through the film's official social media handle, with tickets going on sale on November 19.

"Welcome to a brand new Brand New Day. The record-breaking movie is coming back to the big screen on December 4 with an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises Get tickets for the extended cut of #SpiderManBrandNewDay this Thursday," the post read, alongside a new still of Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

The new version, reportedly titled "Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day", is expected to include a deleted scene featuring actor Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, also known as Night Nurse.

Dawson earlier revealed that she had filmed a scene for the film but it did not make it to the final theatrical cut due to pacing and runtime considerations.

Her character, a nurse who has helped several superheroes in the Marvel universe, previously appeared in series such as "Daredevil", "Iron Fist", "Luke Cage", and "The Defenders".

The re-release comes just before the release of Marvel Sudios' "Avengers: Doomsday" on December 17 and follows the recent theatrical return of "Avengers: Endgame" with additional footage.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follows Peter Parker as he navigates life following the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in which Doctor Strange's spell erased the world's memory of his identity.

The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman and Florence Pugh.

The film, which was originally released in theatres in July, has made USD 2.5 billion at the global box office. (PTI)