SpiceJet lessors seek to take back 4 planes; airline says deregistration will save costs

MUMBAI, Jul 13: Lessors of crisis-hit SpiceJet have approached aviation safety watchdog DGCA for the deregistration of four Boeing 737-8 MAX planes, while the airline on Monday said these aircraft have remained non-operational for a prolonged period and their deregistration will eliminate lease rental costs.

Ireland-based lessors Sky High LXXX Leasing Company Ltd and Sky High LXXVII Leasing Company Ltd have filed IDERA Deregistration requests for the four planes with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to public notices.

IDERA refers to Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation, a framework that allows lessors to directly approach a country's aviation regulator to take back leased aircraft.

The four aircraft whose deregistration has been sought are VT-MXA, VT-MXC, VT-MAX and VT-MXB.

When reached for comments on the public notices, a SpiceJet spokesperson on Monday said these aircraft have been grounded for a long period due to engine HPT (High Pressure Turbine) manufacturing issues.

"The deregistration of these aircraft will eliminate lease rental costs on assets that have remained non-operational for a prolonged period. There is no impact on the airline's operations, as these aircraft have been out of service for a considerable time," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said the airline continues to remain in discussions with the lessor and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) regarding the return to service of these aircraft.

Facing financial and legal headwinds, SpiceJet is already operating a reduced fleet.

The airline has just 11 aircraft in operation, and 42 planes are parked, according to information available on the planespotter.net website. (PTI()