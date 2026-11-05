“Spent My Life Working To Become The Best Player”: Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Off From International Football

Lisbon [Portugal], Nov 5: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 23-year career with the national team, during which he established himself as one of the most accomplished players in the history of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced his decision through a video message shared on Instagram, reflecting on his journey with Portugal and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country.

In an emotional farewell message, the Portugal captain said it was time to hand over the iconic number 7 shirt to the next generation, describing his international career as a journey that had changed his life forever.

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“To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our National Team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world. Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future,” he said.

“It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart. A journey that began in August 2003, and changed my life forever, has come to an end,” the Al-Nassr striker added.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who tops Portugal's all-time goal-scoring chart with 146 goals in 234 appearances, said his journey with the national team went beyond goals, records and trophies, highlighting the emotional bond he shared with supporters worldwide. He added that he always pushed himself to his limits, striving to win, make history and give his best for the national team.

“When I look back at everything I experienced with the National Team, I don’t just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people. I see Portuguese people living abroad who, for ninety minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met, but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people,” he said.

Reflecting on his commitment to the national team, Cristiano said he consistently pushed himself to his limits, driven by the desire to win, improve and create history while representing Portugal.

“Throughout my entire career with the National Team, I always pushed myself beyond my limits. I wanted to win. I wanted to be better. I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt,” he said.

The Portugal legend also recalled the memorable victories and difficult defeats of his international career, saying that despite the setbacks, he never lost his pride in representing his country. He added that the happiness he brought to supporters would remain more meaningful than individual achievements and records.

“There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember. I made mistakes. I suffered. There were also moments when I couldn't give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal,” the Portugal legend said.

“Over the years, I learned a few very simple things: goals fade, trophies end up in museums, records are eventually broken. But there is something that time can never erase: the place we hold in people’s hearts. If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you embrace someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it,” he added.

Throughout his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo received several prestigious individual honours, including five Ballon d'Or awards, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards and four European Golden Boots.

In his farewell message, the Al-Nassr forward also urged young Portuguese footballers to dream big, remain determined and continue creating new milestones for the country. He thanked his teammates for their support and shared experiences, acknowledging that his journey as captain was made possible by their collective efforts.

“Because being Portuguese is also about this: we suffer together, we rise together, we believe again. Portugal will always need young people who dare to dream. Players who never give up. New generations who believe it is possible to go where no one has gone before. Because a country that keeps creating new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself,” he said.

“To my teammates, I want to say something special. Thank you for every run, for every embrace, for every argument, for every silence before stepping onto the pitch. For every victory that we celebrated together, and every defeat that made us stronger. I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone. And you will always be part of my story,” he further added.

Cristiano also acknowledged the contributions of coaches, directors, medical professionals, physiotherapists, kit managers and other support staff, crediting them for playing an important role throughout his 23-year journey with Portugal.

“To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, staff members, and so many others who worked alongside me throughout these years: thank you. Many of you never appeared in the photographs, but without you, none of those photographs would have been possible,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to his family for standing by him and making sacrifices throughout his international career, acknowledging the time and commitments involved in representing his country.

“To my family... thank you for sharing this dream with me. Thank you for understanding the absences, the sacrifices, and the moments when the National Team had to take up a space in my life that also belonged to you. If I came this far, it was because we always walked hand in hand,” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo further recalled the emotional atmosphere surrounding Portugal's national anthem, describing the sight of supporters coming together in the stands as one of the memories he would cherish for the rest of his life.

“And to the people of Portugal... to every Portuguese person, wherever you are in the world, there is one last thing I want to tell you: there is an image I will carry with me forever. The moment our national anthem begins. I look around. I see my teammates. I see the stands. I see children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. I see Portuguese people who have travelled so far just to be there. And for those few minutes, all our differences disappear. There are no clubs. There are no colours. There are no classes. There are no professions. There are no opinions. There is only one passion: Portugal.

That is the feeling I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

Concluding his farewell message, Cristiano said he was ending his journey on the pitch with Portugal with his head held high, describing the opportunity to represent his country as the greatest achievement of his career. He also assured supporters that he would continue cheering for the national team despite stepping away from international football. He further added that the pride of wearing the number 7 shirt would remain with him forever.

“Today, my journey on the pitch with the National Team comes to an end. I leave with my head held high, proud of the path I have taken, and knowing that I gave everything I had for Portugal. But I will never stop being one of you. I will keep suffering, cheering, and celebrating every Portuguese victory,” he said.

“I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today, I realise that my greatest victory was earning the honour of representing the best country in the world. Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for allowing me to live a dream that began when I was just a little boy in Madeira, running after a football. The number 7 shirt will remain; the pride of having worn it will be mine forever. Portugal will always be a part of me. Forever and always, Cristiano Ronaldo,” Ronaldo concluded.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement announcement comes after he was handed a 30-day suspension and fined €255 by the Portuguese Football Federation in October, following his departure from Portugal's training camp ahead of the match against Denmark.

The 41-year-old forward faced the disciplinary action over his decision to leave the national team camp, with the federation imposing the suspension after initiating formal proceedings against the Portugal legend. (Agencies)