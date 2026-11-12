Speed restriction on Railway Bridge 232 of Jammu Division relaxed to 45 kmph

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Northern Railway's Jammu Division has increased the speed limit on Railway Bridge No. 232 in the Kandrori-Pathankot Cantt Block Section from 30 kmph to 45 kmph following extensive restoration and rehabilitation works undertaken after the floods of 2025.

The bridge, located in the Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot Cantt Section, had suffered damage to its protection walls during the severe floods of 2024, following which a speed restriction of 20 kmph was imposed on both UP and DN lines from August 1, 2024. During the 2025 floods, the restriction was further tightened to 'Stop Dead' and 10 kmph on safety grounds. It was subsequently relaxed in stages to 20 kmph and then 30 kmph, which remained in force during 2026.

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Following the 2025 floods, the Civil Engineering Department undertook extensive restoration work to strengthen the bridge structure. As part of the rehabilitation, an R S Wall was constructed on the Jalandhar end up to 309 metres above Mean Sea Level to ensure permanent stabilization of the bridge abutment.

The technical and structural works were completed under the leadership of Senior Divisional Engineer, Jammu, Shubham Pawar, enabling the relaxation of the speed restriction to 45 kmph for the first time in nearly two-and-a-half to three years. The improvement is expected to enhance train punctuality and ensure smoother operations on the section.

Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar said the restoration reflected the operational capability of Jammu Division and its commitment to railway safety. He said the Civil Engineering Department had worked extensively despite challenging conditions caused by floods. The increased speed limit, he added, would improve train punctuality and make journeys smoother, safer and more comfortable for passengers.