Specially-abled persons protest, demand appointment of Commissioner

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 21: Members of the J&K Handicapped Association staged a protest here today, demanding the appointment of a Disability Commissioner in Jammu and Kashmir and the effective implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

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The protesters urged the Government to address longstanding issues affecting persons with disabilities, including recruitment, pensions, healthcare, education, accessibility and social security.

The protest was held in support of the association’s 25-point charter of demands, which calls for stronger safeguards for disability rights and concrete measures to improve the welfare and inclusion of persons with disabilities across the Union Territory.

The association said the prolonged vacancy in the post of Disability Commissioner had weakened the institutional mechanism for protecting their rights and called for an immediate appointment.

It also alleged that implementation of the RPwD Act remained inadequate in Jammu and Kashmir, despite its extension to the Union Territory in 2019 following the reorganisation of the erstwhile state.

According to association president Abdul Rashid Bhat, the charter outlines 25 demands covering employment, social welfare, accessibility and the broader inclusion of persons with disabilities.

A key demand is a special recruitment drive for qualified persons with disabilities and the re-advertisement of backlog vacancies dating back to 1998.

The association has also sought appropriate reservation in Government and semi-Government jobs, along with a clear policy on promotions and transfers for employees with disabilities.

The protesters demanded an increase in the monthly disability pension from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000, low-interest loans and subsidies, improved healthcare coverage, and concessions on electricity and water charges.

In the education sector, the charter calls for accessible textbooks, better educational facilities for blind students and reservation-related measures in colleges and universities.

It also seeks improved accessibility in government offices, banks, roads and bridges, as well as accessible Government websites and mobile applications.

The association has further demanded representation of persons with disabilities in Government committees and development boards, the establishment of advisory bodies, better access to employment and development programmes, and separate service counters in government and semi-Government offices and banks.

The protesters urged the Jammu and Kashmir Government to act on the charter, stressing that the appointment of a Disability Commissioner and effective enforcement of existing legal protections were essential to safeguarding the rights of persons with disabilities.