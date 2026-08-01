Special Train To Run Between Budgam, Katra Stations For Stranded Passengers In J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The Northern Railways will run a special train between Budgam (BDGM) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) to facilitate stranded passengers and manage the passenger rush caused by the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for maintenance, officials announced on Saturday.

Officials said Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) railway stations are witnessing passenger rush due to the highway's closure.

Officials said the special train will depart from Budgam at 1:00 pm and arrive at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station at 4:20 pm, with scheduled halts at Srinagar, Banihal and Sangaldan. Similarly, for the return journey, the train will leave Katra at 5:05 pm and arrive in Budgam at 8:30 pm, they said.