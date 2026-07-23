Special Train Carries Over 600 Stranded Tourists From Srinagar To Katra Amid Highway Disruptions

JAMMU, Jul 23: The northern railway on Thursday operated a special train from Srinagar to Katra to facilitate the movement of more than 600 tourists and other passengers stranded in the Kashmir Valley due to slow traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway following heavy rainfall.

The special train was operated by the Jammu Division on the directions of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal to ensure safe and comfortable travel for stranded passengers, officials said.

The train departed from Srinagar railway station at 5.10 pm, halted at Banihal en route and was scheduled to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 8.15 pm, they said.

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They said the special service was launched to ensure safe and timely travel for passengers, particularly those with onward rail connections from Katra and Jammu Tawi.

“Passenger convenience and safety are our top priorities. In view of the slow movement of road traffic, the division decided to operate the special train to ensure that passengers reach their destinations without inconvenience,” Singhal said.

Railway authorities advised passengers to check the latest train status through the NTES app, the IRCTC website or the 139 railway helpline before commencing their journey.

Officials said the Jammu Division has been operating special trains whenever required to ensure uninterrupted travel during adverse weather conditions.