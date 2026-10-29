Special Traffic Plan For Darbar Move On Oct 31, Nov 1: DIG Traffic Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29: Heavy traffic will not be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar during the Darbar Move movement on October 31 and November 1, while fruit-laden trucks will be given priority, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Kashmir Haseeb Ur Rehman said on Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Kashmir Haseeb Ur Rehman said a special traffic plan had been put in place for the movement, with priority to be given to Darbar Move vehicles. “We have kept special provisions for fruit trucks. If the road is closed, we assemble them on the front line so that we can send them to Jammu on priority,” he said.

Rehman said traffic movement had so far remained smooth, with no major problems reported. He added that the department would try to give priority to fruit trucks if weather conditions deteriorated in the coming days.

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He advised commuters to follow traffic advisories issued through print, electronic and social media and said road-status updates could also be obtained by calling the Traffic Control Unit at 103.

Regarding the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, he said traffic was moving smoothly under normal weather conditions, but rain or snowfall could affect movement.

On growing traffic congestion in Srinagar, Rehman said the increasing volume of vehicles was a major reason, adding that the government is considering measures to improve parking facilities and road infrastructure.

He said proposals included flyovers from Batmaloo towards Bemina and from Dal Gate towards Pandach, besides two new flyovers on the bypass.

Rehman said traffic movement would improve with the development of road infrastructure. He also said barricades were installed at times due to security concerns or information about suspicious vehicles, adding that traffic was not stopped unnecessarily. (KNO)