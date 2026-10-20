Special Swachhata Campaign earned Rs 491 cr in 17 days: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, reviewed the progress of Special Campaign 6.0 and highlighted the improvement in performance over Special Swachhata Campaign 5.0 last year, in terms of cleanliness campaign sites covered, revenue earned through scrap disposal and space freed.

As on October 19, 2026, Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0 had covered 8,34,509 cleanliness campaign sites, compared to 2,75,432 during the corresponding period of Special Campaign 5.0 in 2025, registering a 3.03-fold increase. Revenue earned through scrap disposal stood at Rs 491.28 crore, against Rs 304.72 crore during the corresponding period last year, representing a 1.61-fold increase. The campaign had also freed 116 lakh square feet of space, compared to 113.12 lakh square feet during the corresponding period of Special Campaign 5.0.

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The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in the Ministry of Personnel has freed 1,200 square feet of space on a single floor within its office premises as part of Special Campaign 6.0. The initiative reflects the campaign's focus on optimising the utilisation of available office space and ensuring that premises are used in accordance with functional requirements.

The Minister noted that the campaign builds on the experience of previous editions, with the objective of improving performance year after year. What began with the clearance of physical files has progressively expanded to include electronic files, e-waste management and the disposal of obsolete materials. The recovery of revenue through scrap disposal has also emerged as an important component of the campaign.

As part of the ongoing implementation phase, Dr. Jitendra Singh has urged Secretaries to ensure wider participation in Special Campaign 6.0 by extending activities to field offices and establishments across the country. He has emphasised the importance of organising dedicated one-day campaigns across offices and establishments, alongside sustained efforts to improve cleanliness and ensure the effective disposal of obsolete materials.

The campaign also focuses on clearing pending references and public grievances, reviewing physical and electronic files, and freeing up office space for productive utilisation. These efforts complement the physical cleanliness drive and extend its scope to the functioning of government offices.

Among the major contributors, the Department of School Education and Literacy had reported 4,15,353 cleanliness campaign sites, while the Ministry of Railways had generated Rs 425.06 crore through scrap disposal as on October 19, 2026.

Special Campaign 6 is being implemented from October 2 to October 31, 2026. The progress review reflects the achievements recorded during the ongoing campaign, with implementation continuing until October 31.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries to the Government of India, with Nivedita Shukla Verma, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG); Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT); Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST); Dr. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES); Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR); and Dr. Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), attending in person. Other Secretaries to the Government of India joined the meeting virtually.