Special Rapporteur, NHRC reviews Human Rights Issues Relating to Social Welfare

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 20 : Special Rapporteur of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for the Himalayan Region, Shomita Biswas, chaired an interactive review meeting to assess the status of human rights-related issues concerning the Social and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and Health sectors in the Union Territory of Ladakh at the DC Conference Hall, Leh.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Leh, Deputy Commissioner Changthang, Special Secretary Home, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh, Superintendent of Police Changthang, Deputy Superintendent of Police Leh, Deputy Director Health Services, Chief Education Officer Leh and other senior officers from the concerned departments. Deputy Commissioners and other officers from various districts also participated in the meeting virtually.

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The meeting commenced with a welcome address by the Programme Manager of the Social Welfare Department, who welcomed the Special Rapporteur to Ladakh and briefed the participants about the purpose and objectives of the interaction.

In her introductory remarks, Shomita Biswas shared her experience of working on human rights issues and highlighted the broad and cross-cutting nature of human rights, which encompasses every aspect of human life and dignity.

She stated that her mandate as Special Rapporteur for the Himalayan Region involves examining issues affecting vulnerable sections of society, particularly children, women, persons with mental health concerns, prisoners and other marginalised groups.

The presentation covered Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, major activities under the Mission Vatsalya, statutory services and institutional mechanisms, Mission Shakti, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, District De-Addiction Centres, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships, the Lieutenant Governor’s Students Support Initiative, Integrated Social Security Schemes, the National Social Assistance Programme and infrastructure development initiatives.