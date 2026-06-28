Special Lok Adalat settles all five MACT cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: District Legal Services Authority Jammu organised a Special Lok Adalat for Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal cases. All five cases taken up were settled amicably, with Rs 39,60,000 awarded as compensation to the claimants.

The Lok Adalat was held under the guidance of Principal District & Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA Jammu Ravinder Nath Watal, and under the supervision of Civil Judge Sr Division and Secretary DLSA Jammu Maleeka Sharma.

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Two benches were constituted: Bench 1 comprised Presiding Officer MACT Jammu Khem Raj and Panel Lawyer Gurdeep Singh Gill; Bench 2 comprised Presiding Officer and Additional Sessions Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu Rajni Sharma and Panel Lawyer Deepali Arora.