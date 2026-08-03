Special Lok Adalat for matrimonial cases organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jammu organised a special Lok Adalat for matrimonial cases.

The Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Ravinder Nath Watal, Principal District & Sessions Judge/Chairman, DLSA, Jammu and under the supervision of Maleeka Sharma, Civil Judge Sr. Division/Secretary, DLSA Jammu.

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A handout stated that 20 Benches were constituted to take up matters related to matrimonial disputes and a total of 155 cases were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat out of which 34 were amicably settled through conciliation and mediation.

Objective of the Special Lok Adalat was to provide speedy and cost-effective resolution to matrimonial disputes and to promote social harmony by encouraging parties to resolve their differences mutually.

Similar Special Lok Adalats were held at TLSC Bishnah, R.S Pura and Akhnoor.