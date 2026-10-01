Special Gram Sabhas To Discuss Governance Reforms, Development Priorities At Village Level

New Delhi, Oct 1: Special gram sabhas will be held across the country on October 2 to discuss governance reforms, implementation of key government schemes and development priorities at the village level, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday.

The special gram sabhas will also mark the launch of the People's Plan Campaign 2026-27, "Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas", under which gram panchayats will prepare their Gram Panchayat Development Plans for 2027-28 through participatory and evidence-based planning.

"The gram sabha discussions will bring together citizens and local representatives to review the benefits and implementation of key government schemes and initiatives, identify local needs and gaps and deliberate on priorities for the development of their villages," the ministry said.

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The ministry, in collaboration with participating ministries and departments, is facilitating the discussions as part of a whole-of-government approach to grassroots development.

The initiatives to be highlighted include Finance Commission grants to panchayats, capacity building under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, digital governance through eGramSwaraj and AuditOnline, own-source revenue initiatives, SVAMITVA and the Panchayat Advancement Index.

The Department of Rural Development will highlight the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment, as well as the Viksit Gram Panchayat Plan for locally determined works and livelihoods.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain, and revised watershed development norms will also be discussed.

The gram sabhas will also cover the One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, National Consumer Helpline, e-Jagriti and the Digital India Land Records Modernisation programme.

The discussions will promote awareness about the new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- besides digital transformation and strengthening of cooperatives.

Initiatives concerning the protection and dignity of women and children, including Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, will also be discussed.

As Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 culminates, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 will also be taken up in the gram sabhas on October 2, the ministry said.

"The gram sabha provides citizens with a direct platform to share their experiences, feedback and suggestions on these schemes and initiatives, and to help determine local priorities," it said.

The People's Plan Campaign has been implemented across states and Union territories since 2018, enabling panchayats to prepare holistic, inclusive and participatory development plans.

More than 2.55 lakh gram panchayats prepare and upload their plans on eGramSwaraj, according to the ministry.

The panchayat advancement index enables panchayats to identify achievements and gaps across key areas of local development and provides a basis for the gram sabha to identify priorities and take a pledge for the year ahead, it said.

Through 'Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas', the gram sabhas will reinforce participatory governance and contribute to building 'Sashakt Panchayats, Atmanirbhar Panchayats and Viksit Panchayats', it said. (Agencies)