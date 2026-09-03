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Home / Videos / Special Forces Soldier Ajay Martyred in Training Accident in Haryana

Special Forces Soldier Ajay Martyred in Training Accident in Haryana

        Army’s Special Forces soldier Ajay, a resident of Nood, Nai Basti in Akhnoor, was martyred in an accident during a training exercise at Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.  Two  army personnel went missing during a training exercise...

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Daily Excelsior
06:41 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Army’s Special Forces soldier Ajay, a resident of Nood, Nai Basti in Akhnoor, was martyred in an accident during a training exercise at Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.  Two  army personnel went missing during a training exercise at the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar. Ajay’s body was recovered along the Yamuna river bank near Bartha village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, 14km downstream from the barrage. His father said Ajay always wanted to join army. His body has still not arrived though large number of locals have reached his residence to pay tributes.

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