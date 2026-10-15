Leh, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said special attention is being given to the youth of Ladakh so that they receive quality education, gain opportunities to learn new technologies, and not depend on other cities.

Virtually inaugurating five development projects covering airport infrastructure and strategic road connectivity in Ladakh worth around Rs 3,350 crore, Modi also said that proposals to establish satellite campuses of IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu are being advanced and through these academic centres, the youth of Ladakh will be able to access better opportunities in their own region for higher education, research and new skills.

"Our special focus is on the new generation of Ladakh. The youth should receive good education, get opportunities to learn new technology, and not depend on other cities. That is why a major centre of excellence is being established in Leh," he said.

Advertisement

The prime minister also said that another chapter is being added to Ladakh's progress and development today, and he was happy to be part of this occasion virtually.

"Several important development projects have been inaugurated today. These projects will make travel easier for many people in Ladakh, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability in others, and strengthen the preservation of our ancient heritage," he said.

The projects include a new passenger terminal at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built for Rs 640 crore. It incorporates geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, reflecting the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive environment.

Modi also dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), a 9 MW Hanu small hydroelectric project and the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line.

Besides, the prime minister also inaugurated India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh and 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Ladakh for these projects. I also congratulate all the engineers, workers and local colleagues involved in these projects. I specially appreciate the colleagues of the BRO," he said.

Modi said Ladakh has immense potential in sports and the youth of the Union territory have carved out a unique identity in fields like ice hockey, winter sports, and mountaineering.

The prime minister said he was pleased that efforts are being made to promote sports talents through the new sports policy in Ladakh.

"Our effort is to ensure that the youth receive better training and facilities, and achieve new accomplishments at national and international levels," he said.

The prime minister said sometime ago, he laid the foundation for the terminal building at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport and it was his good fortune that he had the opportunity to inaugurate the important project today.

"This is the first airport terminal in India equipped with geo-thermal heating facilities. Our effort is to develop modern infrastructure in Ladakh while taking complete care of the environment," he said.

The terminal will also bring new energy to the tourism sector in Ladakh, he said.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my brothers and sisters of Ladakh for this modern airport terminal," he said.

Referring to the road projects, Modi said a journey that once took around 12 hours can now be completed in just three hours.

"This will not only save travel time but also significantly benefit trade and commerce along this road," he said.

"Earlier, I had the privilege of laying the foundation for and inaugurating the power transmission line connecting Srinagar and Leh. Today, the Sanok hydroelectric project and its associated transmission line have also been inaugurated," Modi said. (Agencies)