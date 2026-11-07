Special Diwali offers at Vishal Mart Bakshi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Vishal Mart, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, has come up with special Diwali offers and attractive discounts across its range of products, giving customers an opportunity to celebrate the festival of lights with exciting shopping deals.

One of the major attractions of the festive sale is the special clothing offer, under which customers can purchase shirts for just Rs. 199 and trousers for Rs. 500. A handout stated that Vishal Mart has become a popular shopping destination for customers looking for variety of products under one roof. Its festive shopping offers are aimed at catering to the diverse requirements of customers, from everyday essentials to fashion and lifestyle products.

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The Rs. 199 shirt and Rs. 500 trouser offers are among the key highlights of the festive campaign and are likely to make Vishal Mart, Bakshi Nagar, an attractive destination for Diwali shoppers.

Customers can visit the store at Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, to explore the special festive offers and available discounts.