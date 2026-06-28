Special DG chairs strategic meeting with CRPF, BSF, Army, Police

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 27: Special Director General (DG) of Police, S. J. M. Gillani, today visited Kathua to conduct an on-ground review of the security arrangements and operational preparedness for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026.

During his visit, Special DG, Gillani chaired a high-level strategic coordination meeting attended by senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and other security agencies to review the security grid and inter-agency coordination for the Yatra.

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He also inspected the Lakhanpur Corridor, reviewed deployment plans, traffic management, access control, surveillance, and other operational arrangements to ensure comprehensive security for the annual pilgrimage.