Special Crime Wing Kashmir Busts Extortion Racket, Conducts Raids Across Srinagar, Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jul 20: The Special Crime Wing (Kashmir) of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday launched a major operation by conducting simultaneous searches at multiple locations across Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with an alleged organised extortion racket targeting senior citizens through impersonation and fraud.

According to officials, the searches are being carried out in connection with FIR No. 18/2026, registered under Sections 204, 319(2), 308(2), 338 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly operated as an organised gang, posing as officials of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). They are accused of threatening senior citizens with fabricated complaints, intimidating them with false claims of arrest, and extorting large sums of money.

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Officials said the gang allegedly duped a senior citizen from Srinagar of more than Rs. 30 lakh through deception, intimidation and impersonation.

As part of the investigation, search operations are being conducted at the residences of four accused persons identified as Mubashir Ahmad Yatto (Wani) of Rangil, Nagbal, Ganderbal; Naseer Maqbool Bichoo of Khwaja Yarbal, Saidakadal, Srinagar; Mudasir Sadiq Najar of Kalal Doori, Naid Kadal, Srinagar; and Muneer Ahmad Mir of Gousia Colony, Elahi Bagh, Srinagar.

The Crime Branch said the searches are aimed at collecting crucial evidence and advancing the investigation into the alleged organised criminal network.

Meanwhile, the Special Crime Wing, Kashmir, has urged the public to remain alert against individuals involved in offences such as cheating, forgery, cyber-enabled fraud, impersonation and other organised crimes. Citizens have been advised not to trust fraudulent schemes, forged documents or false assurances offered for unlawful financial gain.

The agency further appealed to the public to immediately report any suspected criminal activity or persons involved in similar offences to the nearest police station or the Crime Branch, J&K, to facilitate prompt legal action in accordance with the law. (KNC)