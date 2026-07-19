Speaker visits fire affected families at Pakherpora; asks for immediate relief

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, July 18: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today visited Pakherpora in Budgam district to meet the families affected by the unfortunate fire incident that caused extensive damage to the residential houses and property.

Expressing profound grief over the incident, the Speaker interacted with the affected families, enquired about their well-being and assured them of all possible support during this difficult time.

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During his visit, the Speaker directed the district administration to undertake an immediate and comprehensive assessment of the damage to residential houses, household belongings and other property so that the extent of the losses is accurately determined.

Taking note of the immediate hardships being faced by the affected families, whose houses have been rendered uninhabitable, the Speaker instructed the administration to make prompt arrangements for temporary accommodation by providing tents and ensuring the supply of free ration and other essential relief material without delay.

The Speaker further emphasized that the damage assessment process should be completed on a priority basis to facilitate the timely disbursement of admissible relief and compensation to the affected families. He directed the concerned officers to ensure that no affected household is deprived of the assistance to which it is entitled.

Reiterating the commitment to the welfare of the affected families, the Speaker directed the District Administration to extend immediate relief and all possible assistance, besides taking every necessary measure for their rehabilitation and restoring normalcy at the earliest.

SDM Chadoora, Executive Engineer R&B Charar-i-Sharief and BDO Phakerpora accompanied the Speaker during the visit.

The Speaker also visited the family of police personnel who lost his life in an accident at Bailey Bridge Chadoora to express his deepest condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family. He prayed for the strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.