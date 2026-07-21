Speaker visits Drygam Shrine, announces Rs 8.50 cr for bridge, Rs 81 lakh for beautification works

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, July 20: Speaker Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today visited the historic Drygam Shrine, a revered shrine associated with Hazrat Alamdar Sheikh Noor Din Noorani, where he reviewed the ongoing beautification works and announced major developmental initiatives for the area.

During the visit, the Speaker informed the gathering that an amount of Rs 81 lakh has been sanctioned for development and beautification of the shrine to preserve its historical and religious significance while enhancing the facilities for devotees and visitors.

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In a major announcement aimed at improving the connectivity, Rather said that Rs 8.50 crore have been earmarked for construction of bridge over Nallah Shaliganga at Reswani Tilwandagi Drygam. He directed the concerned officials to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project at the earliest so that work can be taken up in a time-bound manner.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker expressed concern over the neglect of the area possessing such immense historical and religious importance. He said he failed to understand why the region had remained overlooked for so long despite its significance. Reiterating his commitment to the people, Rather assured that he would make every possible effort to accelerate the overall development of the area and fulfill all genuine public demands.

The Speaker also interacted with the local residents, who apprised him of various developmental issues and public concerns. Giving them a patient hearing, he assured them that all their genuine demands would be addressed in a phased manner.

Local residents welcomed the announcements and expressed hope that the sanctioned projects would not only help preserve the rich heritage of the historic shrine but also strengthen the infrastructure, improve connectivity and enhance public amenities in the area.

Later, the Speaker visited the revered Ziyarat of renowned Sufi poet Samad Mir at Nambalhar, where developmental works are currently underway. He was informed that an amount of Rs 1.20 crore has already been sanctioned for the project.

Stressing the importance of preserving the site's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Speaker directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the highest standards of quality.