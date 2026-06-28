Speaker visits Dreygam; reviews development works, assesses public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, June 27: Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today visited the revered Ziyarat of Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani at Dreygam in Budgam district to review the ongoing and proposed development works and interact with the local residents.

During the visit, the Speaker listened to the public demands and grievances and assured them that all their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.

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Informing the gathering about the developmental initiatives, the Speaker said that works around Rs 40 lakh have already been approved for development and beautification of the revered Shrine. He stated that the tenders have already been floated and the execution of these works will commence shortly.

The people also demanded construction of protection wall to protect the Shrine and connectivity between the Eidgah park and the Shrine for easy access to the people.

Later, the Speaker visited Nallah Shaliganga, where the local residents highlighted the long-pending demand for construction of a bridge across the nallah at Reshweni-Tilwandaji near playground to improve the connectivity.

Responding to the demand, Abdul Rahim Rather directed the concerned officers to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed bridge at the earliest.

The Speaker observed that the bridge would significantly enhance the connectivity, facilitate hassle free movement for the residents and benefit a large population living around and the adjoining areas.

The Speaker also visited Banderpora and Kremshore villages and interacted with the people there. He gave patient hearing to the delegations and assessed their problems. He assured them that their genuine grievances will be redressed at the earliest.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the people, Abdul Rahim Rather assured the public that every genuine demand would be taken up for appropriate action and that sustained efforts would continue to ensure the overall development of the area.