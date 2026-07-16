Speaker Stresses Priority Protection Of Bridges; Calls For Expeditious, Quality Execution Of Works

SRINAGAR, Jul 16: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today reviewed the flood protection measures at Apazyari Nallah being executed under NABARD besides assessing the restoration of flood-damaged spots under SASCI-II.

During the meeting held in this regard, the Speaker was informed that the anti-erosion and urgent flood protection works at Apazyari Nallah have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of over ₹7.31 crore while the restoration of flood-damaged spots has been taken up an estimated cost of over ₹1.54 crore.

The officers apprised the Speaker that the projects comprising a series of protective interventions inclued crate works, check crates, reinforced concrete walls and cut-off walls. The special focus is being placed on safeguarding the bridge foundations and preventing erosion caused by flash floods and high water discharge.

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Emphasizing the importance of protecting the vital public infrastructure, the Speaker said that safeguarding the bridges against erosion and flood damage must remain a top priority, particularly in vulnerable areas.

He directed the Executive Engineers to undertake regular field visits to the nallah, identify all the vulnerable stretches and ensure that appropriate preventive measures are implemented well in time.

The Speaker stressed that all the works should be executed with the highest standards of quality and completed within the stipulated timeframe so that the intended benefits reach the people without delay. He also instructed the concerned officers to closely monitor the progress of the projects and maintain strict supervision during execution.

Highlighting the public importance of these works, the Speaker said that the bridge protection and flood mitigation measures would benefit nearly 40,000 people residing in around 15 villages, including Badipora, Nowpora, Choudrigund, Hafroo, Loolipora, Watkaloo, Chak Banagund and Sogam besides several adjoining habitations.

He observed that the projects would significantly enhance the safety and resilience of the road network, ensure uninterrupted connectivity and provide long-term protection to public infrastructure from recurring flood-related damage.